Booming Games teams up with JOI Gaming to grow in the Dutch market

Booming Games elevates its presence in the Dutch gaming market with a successful integration of its acclaimed titles into JOI Gaming’s platform.

Press release.- Booming Games is pleased to announce the successful integration of its highly acclaimed titles with the leading operator, JOI Gaming. A diverse array of captivating and top-performing slot games, including Cash Pig and The Wild Wings of Phoenix, has joined the casino lobby, offering the best possible entertainment experience for players.

JOI Gaming is an integral part of the JVH Gaming & Entertainment Group, functioning under the online brand www.jacks.nl. Under the adept management of JVH, a total of 86 land-based casinos, including well-known venues like Jack’s Casino, Flash Casinos, and Flamingo Casino, operate seamlessly across the Netherlands.

Teaming up with JOI Gaming, Booming Games has broadened its reach in the Netherlands, revealing ambitious plans and a strategic approach to access the burgeoning European market. Combining JOI Gaming’s regional proficiency with Booming Games’ state-of-the-art gaming solutions, this collaboration ensures players an unmatched and memorable gaming journey.

Together, they are poised to provide outstanding entertainment, strengthening their presence not only in the Dutch market but also in broader horizons.

Frederik Niehusen, chief commercial officer at Booming Games, said: “Teaming up with JOI Gaming, the foremost platform for online betting, is a major stride for us. JOI Gaming’s commitment to ensuring safety, fairness, and trust aligns seamlessly with our values.

“This collaboration not only strengthens our foothold in the Netherlands but also underscores our dedication to being a prominent player in the industry, providing an elevated gaming experience for Dutch players.”

Sjoerd Kranz, head of Gaming and Retention at JOI Gaming, commented: “We are proud to welcome Booming Games aboard for this new and promising collaboration!

“Knowing the strengths of Booming Games, we are pretty sure their content will increase the excitement level of the portfolio we offer to the players. This partnership is looking really promising for everyone involved, and we can’t wait to dive into all the opportunities it brings to the table.”