Booming Games’ premium content is now available on 888 Casino in Spain

Press release.- Booming Games is thrilled to announce that its high-quality content is now available for players in Spain on 888casino, one of the world’s leading online casino brands and part of 888 Holdings plc.

Booming Games takes slot gaming to new heights with its extensive portfolio of distinctively themed games, each featuring innovative gameplay and a range of volatilities to cater to all types of players. Their commitment to high-quality game design is evident in every title, which is crafted to align with the latest trends and advancements in the gaming industry.

888casino combines the best external games with unique and exclusive games developed by Section8, 888’s in-house content studio. The multi-awarded brand is a pioneer in the igaming industry and is dedicated to delivering a unique gaming experience to more than 25 million members worldwide.

Frederik Niehusen, chief commercial officer at Booming Games, said: ‘Partnering with 888, a leader in the gambling sector, marks a significant milestone for our company. 888 distinguishes itself by offering the most secure, fair, and trusted online betting environment globally. This collaboration is a major step forward in expanding our footprint in the Spanish market.’

Ofir Gal-Mor, head of Content at 888, said: ‘We are delighted to announce the addition of Booming Games to our esteemed portfolio. As a leading game provider, their diverse and engaging range aligns seamlessly with our commitment to delivering premium content. With unwavering confidence in the alignment of our strategic visions, we eagerly anticipate the mutually beneficial outcomes that will arise from this partnership.’