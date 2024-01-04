Take your seats for Jester’s Riches from Booming Games

Jester’s Riches has been certified for launch in regulated markets such as Sweden, the UK and all Malta jurisdictions.

The provider’s latest classic slots promise big entertainment and even bigger wins.

Press release.- Booming Games promises plenty of entertainment and fun in the latest classic slot to roll off its production line. But the big win potential with Jester’s Riches really is no laughing matter, with up to 2,000x on the cards.

The game takes the classic 3×3 reel set-up that is synonymous with traditional fruit machine slots, ensuring that it appeals to purists. The game has 10 active paylines, yet another hallmark of a classic slot. But this being Booming Games, there are plenty of surprises with each spin.

Players will want to keep their eyes peeled for the Jester’s Hat symbol, which is key to unlocking the game’s max win potential. It lands on the reels during the base game and triggers the Jester Payout feature. But there’s more.

Players can enjoy the Jester’s show even more by landing three Golden Free Spins Coins. This pulls back the curtain on ten Free Games with enhanced odds of hitting the Jester Payout and claiming that impressive 2,000x max win potential.

Booming Games is now calling on operators to allow players to take their seats and get ready for a classic slot performance like no other. As with all Booming Games slots, Jester’s Riches has been certified for launch in regulated markets such as Sweden, the UK and all Malta jurisdictions.

Moritz Blume, director of Product at Booming Games said: “Classic slots are hugely popular and in Jester’s Riches we have a modern fruit machine game that will appeal to purists and new players alike. While the gameplay is stripped back compared to our bonus-heavy video slots, players can still feel our trademark touch through the Jester Payout feature and Free Spins. This ensures plenty of anticipation with each spin.”

Blume also stated: “As a go-to supplier for operators in regulated markets across the world, it’s important for us to offer a varied portfolio of games, including classic slots. Jester’s Riches is a great addition to our offering and we are looking forward to seeing players being entertained by the big win performance offered.”