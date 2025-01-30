Booming Games puts on a show with its latest release, Jester Bells Bonanza

Jester Bells Bonanza has been certified for launch in core regulated markets including the UK, Sweden and all Malta jurisdictions.

Press release.- Booming Games is signing off the first month of the New Year in spectacular style, thanks to the launch of the brand spanking new slot: Jester Bells Bonanza. The latest arrival comes hot on the heels of this month’s Wild Wings of Phoenix Deluxe’s release.

Jester Bells Bonanza is a 6×5 game that pays anywhere, with plenty of tricks up its sleeve. Cascading Reels, for one. Land eight matching symbols to activate a tumble, causing more winning symbols to drop down… and bigger wins to come up.

The jester takes centre stage throughout, as each time it signs the bells, random multipliers land on the board. Multipliers of up to 500x player’s stake add up, lasting throughout the entire spin and boost all the wins.

Players can trigger up to 15 Free Spins by revealing four or more scatter symbols, and the show will go on with ever-increasing multipliers. Look out for the sound of the jester’s bells, as multipliers drop and add together to boost your bonus wins. Landing 3 scatters during the bonus will award Extra Free Spins.

As with all of the provider’s titles, Jester Bells Bonanza has been certified for launch in core regulated markets including the UK, Sweden and all Malta jurisdictions.

Nemanja Živić, director of Games at Booming Games, said: “We bring another entry in our Bonanza series, with mechanics that are familiar across the industry, and the character involvement with the features will really amplify the excitement and anticipation you feel when those huge multipliers start to drop!”



