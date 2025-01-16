Booming Games launches the brand new Wild Wings of Phoenix Deluxe

This sequel game reaches new heights, following the Aztec theme of its popular predecessor.

Press release.- Booming Games has announced its January’s latest release: Wild Wings of Phoenix Deluxe, the sequel that seeks to deliver an iconic experience. This 5×3 reel, 20-payline game reaches new heights, following the Aztec theme of its popular predecessor, delivering more features than ever.

Expanding wilds, mystery symbols, free spins, and symbol upgrades are the four key features to activate. When a wild lands, it expands – covering the reels and increasing your chance of success.

Mystery Symbols can appear during the base game to deliver what everyone wants to see… guaranteed wins. Three or more Scatter symbols will trigger 12 Free Spins and can re-trigger during the feature. And more spins (usually) means more wins.

Moreover, symbol upgrade, which upgrades the symbols as the player levels up. Discover those high-paying symbols and you can be certain your wins will be much more than mythical.

As with all of the provider’s titles, Wild Wings of Phoenix Deluxe has been certified for launch in core regulated markets, including the UK, Sweden, and all Malta jurisdictions.

Nemanja Živić, director of games at Booming Games, said: “Wild Wings of Phoenix has been doused in Deluxe delight, taking a hugely popular Booming Games slot to the next level. Like, move on with any classic, a little twist is all the game needs to attract new players and offer something new to the existing player base”.