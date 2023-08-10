Booming Games introduces its latest slot, Dog Heist Shift ‘n’ Win

The dogs are up to trouble in Dog Heist Shift ‘n’ Win from Booming Games.

In-demand provider’s latest slot features a new trademarked mechanic, Shift ‘n’ Win.

Press release.- The dogs have gathered and are looking incredibly shifty as they plan their daring heist. Players can join the dogs in their quest for tasty treats and big wins in Dog Heist Shift ‘n’ Win, the latest slot from Booming Games.

As the name suggests, it features Booming Games’ latest trademarked mechanic, Shift ‘n’ Win, which sees symbols move across the reels to create more win combos and even bigger wins.

In Dog Heist Shift ‘n’ Win, the score is simple. Players must help the dogs to hit the pet store hard and fast and escape with their loot before the cops get their paws on them. The robbery takes place across five reels and three rows with ten paylines active.

Players are helped in the heist by a swag bag of bonus features including the Cash Collect symbol that can land on reel five during the base game. This sees all of the cash value symbols added together and then a Multiplier is added to the total value.

If players are looking enough to land the Double Collect symbol, the payout is doubled leaving the dog’s tails wagging with excitement.

The adrenaline-fuelled action does not stop there. As the hounds ransack the store, players need to keep their eyes peeled for three Scatter symbols. When they land on the reels, the Shift n Win feature is triggered.

This sees the triggering Scatters on reels one and three covert to cash value symbols and then, with each spin, the Value and Scatter symbols shift one reel to the left. When the Value symbol exits reel one, it’s added to the total win multiplier and when the Scatter exits, the feature ends.

If a new Scatter lands, the Shift ‘n’ Win feature continues until that symbol exits, with an unlimited number of retriggers.

Dog Heist Shift ‘n’ Win is the latest edition to Booming Game’s growing portfolio of video slots which covers a wide range of themes, mechanics and bonus features to meet all player preferences.

As with all of the provider’s titles, Dog Heist Shift ‘n’ Win has been certified for launch in core regulated markets including the UK, Sweden and all Malta jurisdictions.

Moritz Blume, director of Product at Booming Games, said: “Players might think we have gone barking mad with the theme for Dog Heist Shift ‘n’ Win but the slot delivers an edge-of-the-seat experience as they help the hounds raid the pet store.

“They are helped in their criminal quest with Shift ‘n’ Win, the latest trademarked mechanic to be developed by our amazing team. This has been combined with other features such as cash collect and multipliers to ensure pure tail-wagging entertainment and big win potential at all times.”

