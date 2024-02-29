Booming Games introduces Fortune and Finery

Fortune and Finery has been certified for launch in core regulated markets including the UK, Sweden and Malta.

Get a taste of the “high life” with this high-class shiny new slot.

Press release.- The 29th of February is a very special day in the calendar, but this time it’s not all down to the Leap Year. It’s also because Booming Games are launching their brand new slot, Fortune and Finery.

Hot on the heels of recent releases Power of Rome and Smoking Pistols, Fortune and Finery is the latest creation to hit the world of online slots, continuing a high-class start to 2024.

You don’t have to be a high roller to play Fortune and Finery, but you’ll feel like one as soon as you open up this sophisticated 5×4, 30-payline slot. Roll up to the reels to find flash cars, private jets, shiny watches and sparkling rings as the major symbols. If you’ve got expensive taste, you’ll be bubbling over with joy when you reveal the Champagne Wilds or Diamond Scatters.

Revealing three Scatters on reels 1, 3 and 5 will trigger Free Spins, where the Minor Elimination feature will remove all winning minors from the reel to enable cascading tiles and bigger wins. Activate the Major Upgrade feature to turn Major Symbols gold and double their value.

And the most lavish of all features is the Cash Collector. Fill the screen with coin symbols, which can be accompanied by multipliers of between 2x and 500x, then land the Cash Collect symbol on reel 5. That will give you the total value of all the coins on the screen, leaving you living the high life.

As with all of the provider’s titles, Fortune and Finery has been certified for launch in core regulated markets including the UK, Sweden and all Malta jurisdictions.

Moritz Blume, director of product at Booming Games, said: “We’re proud to roll out the red carpet for Fortune and Finery, our lavish new game that gives Booming Games players a little taste of luxury. The reels are dripping with high-value symbols, and with a win factor of 8,000x your bet, you could be living the high life too.”