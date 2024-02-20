Booming Games expands into African market with BetFounders

Through this agreement, players at BetFounders will enjoy access to popular titles like Burning Classics, TNT Bonanza, Cash Pig, and many others.

Press release.- Booming Games has announced that its premium gaming content is now accessible to players in the African market through BetFounders, one of Africa’s premier online casino brands.

Booming Games elevates slot gaming to new levels with its wide array of uniquely themed games, each showcasing innovative gameplay and varying volatilities to suit diverse player preferences.

The company’s dedication to top-tier game design shines through in every title, carefully crafted to stay abreast of the latest trends and advancements in the gaming industry. Soon, players at BetFounders will enjoy access to popular titles like Burning Classics, TNT Bonanza, Cash Pig, and many others.

BetFounders prides itself on providing cutting-edge solutions for a top-tier gaming experience. The company seamlessly integrates traditional and crypto-friendly payment platforms to facilitate effortless transactions and enhances risk management with its advanced CRM system. BetFounders’ commitment to security is strengthened by the Automated User-Verification System.

Simona Lanzoni, head of Account Management at Booming Games, said: ‘Teaming up with BetFounders, a standout in the gambling industry, represents a major achievement for our company. This agreement marks a big step forward in expanding our presence in the African market. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration.’

Artur Harutyunyan, Co-founder and CEO at BetFounders, said: ‘We’re thrilled to welcome Booming Games to our portfolio. As a top game provider, their diverse range perfectly complements our dedication to premium content. With confidence in our shared vision, we look forward to the positive outcomes this partnership will bring.’