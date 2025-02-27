Booming Games introduces its electrifying new slot, Hot Charge

The company invites players to “turn up the power with Hot Charge.”

Press release.- Booming Games has been in electrifying form with a flurry of February releases, and the brand new Hot Charge is the latest bright spark from the popular games provider.

This 5×3, 20-payline slot is guaranteed to generate plenty of excitement among Booming fans and all online casino players with its bright colours, buzzing soundtrack and big wins of up to 4,000x your bet.

The Hot Charge Feature is the first of the high-voltage features needed for high-powered wins. Charger symbols ignite the Hot Charge meter, revealing Random Wilds and Win Multipliers en route to a turbocharged 2,500x Grand Bonus.

Next up, 15 Charged Free Spins. Trigger these by landing a pair of scatter symbols on the reels – or spark them into life with the Buy option. “Whatever you do, watch on as the meter jumps to the top like a bolt from the blue, unleashing wins with every single spin,” invites Booming Games.

“It’s big, it’s bright, it’s Booming – and it’s available to play from 27th February,” said the company. As with all of the provider’s titles, Hot Charge has been certified for launch in core regulated markets including the UK, Sweden and all Malta jurisdictions.



