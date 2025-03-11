Booming Games expands presence in Africa through partnership with World Star Betting

Booming Games’ products will soon be available on World Star Betting’s website and mobile app in Lesotho, Malawi, Uganda, Zambia, Namibia, and Congo.

Press release.- Booming Games has announced a new partnership with World Star Betting, a prominent global operator, to elevate the gaming experience in the African market.

Through this new partnership deal, Booming Games’ products will soon be available on World Star Betting’s website and mobile app in Lesotho, Malawi, Uganda, Zambia, Namibia, and Congo.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Africa’s gaming industry, as Booming Games strengthens its presence in emerging markets with a diverse selection of engaging slot games tailored to local players.

Through this partnership, African players will gain access to a premium lineup of games, including fan favourites like Burning Classics, Buffalo Hold and Win Extreme, Cash Pig, and TNT Bonanza. Renowned for their high-quality graphics, immersive soundtracks, and innovative mechanics, these titles bring world-class gaming straight to players’ fingertips.

Solomon Godwin, head of Africa at Booming Games, said: “Partnering with World Star Betting presents an incredible opportunity for Booming Games to continue providing its exceptional and unparalleled gaming experience to players across Africa. This collaboration will enable Booming Games to expand its reach and maintain the high-quality, immersive entertainment that has become a hallmark of its brand, ensuring that punters in Africa have access to the very best in online gaming.”

Vladimir Davidovic, director of product development at World Star Group, said: “We’re very excited about rolling out Booming Games on our betting platform in all our jurisdictions. We know it will add value to our offerings and make our product even more attractive to our customers.”