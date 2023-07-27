Booming Games introduces Butterfly Charms

Butterfly Charms is the latest slot from the in-demand provider and takes players on an enchanted adventure with plenty of bonus action to discover.

Press release.- Booming Games takes players to the heart of an enchanted forest where fantasy, magic, mystery, and adventure await in Butterfly Charms, the latest slot to leave its production line.

This five-reel, four-row video slot has 30 active paylines and enough bonus features to leave players in a flutter. As they wander through the tall, green trees, they will discover some truly wonderful rewards.

That magic-winning feeling starts with Stacked symbols. In the base game, symbols can stack four highs to make more combos that deliver out-of-this-world wins. Players must also keep an eye out for the butterflies…

These symbols are Wild, and up to ten butterflies can spread their big win wings and fly across the screen while the reels are spinning before landing on the reels to line up some truly mega payouts.

But that’s not all. Players continue on their mystical adventure when enchanted Re-spin Wild symbols drop. When this happens, the Wilds lock in place while players enjoy one free Re-spin.

The charming bonuses don’t stop there. When three Scatters appear, players receive up to 12 Free Spins. These are not ordinary Free Games – Random Wilds, Re-Spin Wilds, and Multiplier Wilds all appear from epic win potential. This leaves players flying high like a butterfly.

Butterfly Charms is the latest edition to Booming Game’s growing portfolio of video slots which covers a wide range of themes, mechanics, and bonus features to meet all player preferences.

As with all of the provider’s titles, Butterfly Charms has been certified for launch in core regulated markets, including the UK, Sweden, and all Malta jurisdictions.

Moritz Blume, director of product at Booming Games, said: “Butterfly Charms takes players on the adventure of a lifetime where deep in the mystical forest, they can surround themselves with these beautiful creatures.

“Of course, the butterflies help players to win big, turning Wild to make more win combos. And the bonus features don’t stop there – this slot is packed with Stacked symbols, Re-spins, Free Spins, and even more Wilds. This is another great addition to our leading portfolio of slots, and we look forward to seeing Butterfly Charms flutter into the game lobbies of our operator partners and for players to fly high in the big win sky.”

