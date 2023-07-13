Booming Games celebrates the panda with Bamboo Wilds

Join these magnificent beasts as they chew on bamboo and help players discover potentially big wins.

Press release.- Pandas are among the most majestic creatures on the planet. Players of Booming Game’s latest slot can get up close and personal with these magnificent beasts and land some potentially big wins.

Bamboo Wilds takes players to the misty mountain ranges of Asia where they will have no trouble spotting the pandas with their distinctive black and white colourings across the five-reel, three-row game board which has 20 paylines active.

The black and white is believed to represent Yin and Yang, bringing good luck. This is something players will want as this is a slot with plenty of big-win potential thanks to the lucky features built into the game. This includes Wild Multipliers that can drop during the base game. Not only does the symbol turn Wild to make more win combinations, but wins from Wilds are then multiplied by up to 5x. Wild wins are taken to the top of the tree when more than one drops on the same payline, combining their values.

Pandas are awesome, but they become even more so when three Scatter symbols land to trigger 8 to 15 Free Spins with Walking Multiplier Wilds. While the Free Games play out, all Wild Multipliers remain on the reels and move into new positions with each win for some panda-sized payouts.

Bamboo Wilds is a true celebration of the panda, taking players on a magical adventure where there are plenty of big wins to discover.

It is the latest edition to Booming Game’s growing portfolio of video slots which covers a wide range of themes, mechanics and bonus features to meet all player preferences.

Moritz Blume, director of products at Booming Games, said: “Bamboo Wilds is a beautiful slot that celebrates one of the most majestic animals on the planet, the panda. But these beasts are not just here to chew on bamboo, they can help players hit mega wins.

This is achieved through a great combo of bonuses including Wilds, Multipliers, Free Spins and my personal favourite, Walking Multiplier Wilds. Bamboo Wilds adds yet more variety to our growing portfolio of slot content as we continue to establish Booming Games as a leading content provider to some of the biggest brands in the business active in core markets across the world.”

