Booming Games releases brand new Smoking Pistols

This Wild West-themed slot comes loaded with free spins, features and fired-up wins.

Press release.- Slots fired. Booming Games are back with a bang, launching their brand new Smoking Pistols slot this 15th February.

The latest addition to Booming Games’ awesome ammo of slots, Smoking Pistols begins on a classic 5×4 grid set in the Wild West. But as stacked symbols and cascading wins are discovered, the paylines begin to shoot up – leading to a monster 262,144 ways to win when the full 8×6 grid is revealed.

Everyone deserves a Second Chance and the first of many Smoking Pistols features gives you exactly that, occurring randomly on non-winning spins to give you another shot at lassoing in a prize. Saddle up for up to 25 Free Spins with expanding reels when three to six Scatters are uncovered. More spins, more chances to win.

Smoking Pistols come with various Wild features. There are Replicating Wilds, Charged Wilds, which form winning Combos, and Multiplier Wilds to boost your most wanted reward. On top of all those, some sniper-like shooting will put up to 10 Random Wilds on the board, giving you more chances to win up to 5,000x your bet.

As with all of the provider’s titles, Smoking Pistols has been certified for launch in core regulated markets including the UK, Sweden and all Malta jurisdictions. Pull the trigger from 15th February.

Moritz Blume, director of product at Booming Games, said: “We’re proud to put Smoking Pistols out into the world, another stunning creation from the team here at Booming Games. Everyone loves a good Western and this slot isn’t going to change that.

“Full of features and unexpected twists, we know Smoking Pistols is going to hit the bullseye with slots players around the world. So shoot to the Wild, Wild West and pick up some wild, wild wins.”