Booming Games has been granted a B2B licence by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario

Booming Games received official notification of its B2B gaming licence approval from the AGCO.

The licence authorises the company to distribute its content to licensed gambling operators in the Canadian province.

Press release.- Booming Games has announced the acquisition of a B2B licence from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission (AGCO) of Ontario, Canada, paving the way for entry into North American markets.

This Monday, Booming Games received official notification of its B2B gaming licence approval from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission (AGCO). The licence authorises the company to distribute its content to licensed gambling operators in Ontario, Canada.

This opens the doors for Canadian players to enjoy popular games such as TNT Bonanza, Cash Pig, Buffalo Hold and Win, and The Wild Wings of Phoenix.

Booming Games remains committed to upholding the highest standards of regulatory compliance and responsible gaming practices.

See also: Old meets new as Booming Games launch Classic Fantastic

Frederik Niehusen, chief commercial officer at Booming Games, expresses enthusiasm for being among the first iGaming providers to secure a complete B2B gaming licence in Canada. The company’s swift market action has granted it a competitive advantage.

Niehusen affirms: “We are thrilled to have obtained a full Ontario B2B gaming licence, allowing us to expand in the fast-growing Canadian market. Ontario is the next milestone of our strategy to expand in regulated markets after successfully entering Spain, Colombia, The Netherlands, and Denmark in 2023. ”