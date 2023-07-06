Booming Games partners with a new operator, Bingoal

Dutch players are now able to indulge in an exceptional selection of Booming Games.

The collaboration is a strategic move to broaden its reach in the Dutch market.

Press release.- Booming Games is announcing yet another successful integration of their top titles with the esteemed leading operator, Bingoal. This partnership not only unveils a wealth of thrilling gaming opportunities for Dutch players but also represents the commencement of a promising journey.

Through its partnership with Bingoal, Booming Games continues to strengthen its foothold in the Netherlands, demonstrating its vision to seize opportunities in the dynamic European market.

Dutch players are now able to indulge in an exceptional selection of Booming Games’ highly popular titles, including King Cobra, The Mighty Toro, TNT Bonanza, Treasure Vault, The Wild Wings of Phoenix, Legendary Diamonds, Mighty Gorilla, Buffalo Hold and Win, Cash Pig, Pinata Wildz, Go Bananza, and Gold Gold Gold. More games will be available in the upcoming future.

Frederik Niehusen, chief commercial officer at Booming Games, said: “We are delighted to have partnered with Bingoal, as they exemplify the high standards we seek in an operator. With over 20 years of experience in providing both online and offline casino solutions, they have established themselves as one of the most reputable brands in the industry. This collaboration is very valuable to us, and we couldn`t be more pleased to have entered it.”

Dany Salmon, casino product manager at Bingoal, said: “Booming Games has developed a selection of highly entertaining and engaging slots that have caught our attention. We were particularly drawn to the diverse range of themes, mechanics, and graphics offered in their comprehensive portfolio. We are excited to announce that these entertaining games will now be available in our casino lobby, and we are truly pleased to have established this partnership.”

