Boom Entertainment acquires NBC Sports Predictor

NBC Sports Predictor offers free contests across multiple sports.

US.- The NY-based sports and gaming company Boom Entertainment has finalised an agreement with Comcast to acquire gaming app NBC Sports Predictor. Boom Entertainment has been NBC Sports’ development and operating partner for the product since its launch.

The product, which will be re-branded Predictor, will continue to offer free contests across multiple sports. The firm will launch Coin Flip Live, an interactive game on the platform, and will integrate its Boom Fantasy platform into the app.

Stephen A. Murphy, co-founder and CEO of Boom Entertainment, said: “NBC Sports Predictor has been a significant part of Boom’s story since its launch. This was the first product we built that attracted millions of sports fans, and we are honored to become stewards of the product and introduce new ways to play for sports fans. Over the last several years, NBC Sports Predictor has been a key asset for NBC Sports as it utilized the product to increase audience engagement. NBC Sports and Boom Entertainment will continue to look for ways to collaborate in future gaming initiatives.

“We are launching our first of several interactive game shows on the platform, starting with Coin Flip Live – a free game where viewers can win money just by guessing heads or tails. And we’re integrating our award-winning real-money fantasy sports platform, Boom Fantasy, into the product so that fans can play for higher stakes in applicable states.”

Last year, NBC Sports signed a deal with BetMGM for the 2022 NFL season with weekly integrations on Football Night in America (FNIA) and content across other NBC Sports platforms. NBC Sports also signed a partnership with SportsDataIO to give third parties access to player news from NBC Sports’ Rotoworld. They created a “360-degree” content offering, covering media, fantasy, and betting.