Altenar appoints Matthew Ferrara as sales manager

Ferrara will focus primarily on North America as the sportsbook provider looks to expand its operation across the region’s regulated markets.

Press release.- Altenar has appointed Matthew Ferrara as sales manager to drive North American igaming market growth.

Ferrara spent two years working in Croatia as a live trader on US sports for Superbet before returning to the United States to join micro-betting provider Kero Sports as a business development manager, specialising in outbound sales and strategic partnerships.

Now based in Miami, he strengthens Altenar’s sales team and will focus primarily on North America as the sportsbook provider looks to expand its operation across the region’s regulated markets. This strategic hire represents a major investment from the provider, after Sam Hill’s appointment to the sales director role last year.

Charlie Williams, commercial director at Altenar, said: “We are delighted to have brought Matthew on board to strengthen our sales operation in North America amongst other markets. He has a strong understanding of the needs of operators and he will be a valuable asset as we look to bring more clients from North America on board.”

Matthew Ferrara, sales manager at Altenar, added: “My previous roles have given me a good understanding of sports betting operators’ pain points and what they are looking for in a sportsbook solution. Altenar’s product has huge appeal and I’m excited to meet potential new clients to highlight what we can do.”

Ferrara will be part of the Altenar team heading to NEXT Summit New York 2025 on March 12-13 showcasing how its range of innovative products and services can help brands grow in competitive North American markets.