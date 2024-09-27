Boldplay receives Michigan internet gaming supplier licence

The operator was awarded a provisional licence in April.

US.- Boldplay has been awarded an Internet Gaming Supplier Licence by the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB). It had received a provisional licence in April.

“The licence further strengthens our reputation as a trusted igaming provider”, the firm stated. It already had licences in Argentina, Gibraltar, Malta, Peru, Romania and UK.

Boldplay’s games are already available in Michigan through an exclusive agreement with BetMGM.

Valli Fragoso, CEO of Boldplay, said: “Securing a full gaming supplier licence in Michigan is a significant milestone for our business and reflects our commitment to providing top-tier gaming content in regulated markets. We have been thrilled by the positive reception from Michigan players and look forward to continuing our successful partnership with BetMGM in the state.”

The MGCB has announced Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s appointment of Mark Evenson as a new board member, representing the Republican Party. Evenson’s appointment took effect on September 10 and will continue through December 31, 2026. Evenson is the chief financial officer at Diversified Members Credit Union. He succeeds Robert Anthony, a senior risk and quality partner of Pricewaterhouse Coopers. Anthonyhad resigned.

Igaming and sports betting in Michigan: revenue reaches $224.02m in August

Michigan commercial and tribal operators reported a combined $224.02m in internet gaming and sports betting gross receipts in August. That’s a rise of 1.4 per cent compared to July. Igaming gross receipts totaled $196.66m and sports betting $27.36m.

Combined adjusted gross receipts were $193.2m: $176.9m from igaming and $16.3m from internet sports betting. The online sports betting handle was $280.1m, up 11.9 per cent from July. Operators reported submitting $37.77m in taxes and payments to the State of Michigan. The three Detroit casinos reported paying the City of Detroit $9.39m in wagering taxes and municipal services fees.