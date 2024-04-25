Boldplay gains British licence

The developer can now offer its portfolio of over 100 online casino games.

UK.- Boldplay has been granted a remote gambling licence from the British Gambling Commission. The provider already had licences in Argentina, Gibraltar, Malta, Peru and Romania. The new licence allows Boldplay to offer its portfolio of more than 100 online casino games in Great Britain.

Boldplay CEO Valli Fragoso said: “We are proud to receive our remote software supplier licence from the UK Gambling Commission. This milestone reflects our commitment to providing high-quality, engaging casino games to licensed operators while upholding responsible gaming standards. We can’t wait for UK players to try our games.”

Boldplay has collaborations with Marathonbet, Novibet and NuxGame.

NuxGame CRO Dmitry Volkov said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Boldplay who are quickly establishing themselves as an innovative, leading provider across numerous verticals. The range of content available through the provider alongside the multiple markets its titles are certified in will prove beneficial for our clients looking to expand their offering or enter new markets.”

Boldplay gained its Gibraltar licence in January 2023.