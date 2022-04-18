BMM Testlabs will exhibit at Indian Gaming 2022 in Anaheim

BMM Testlabs will attend the 35th annual National Indian Gaming Association tradeshow and convention that will be held between April 19-22, 2022.

Press release.- BMM Testlabs, the world’s original gaming test lab and product certification consultancy, is pleased to be taking part in the 35th annual National Indian Gaming Association tradeshow and convention in Anaheim, California between April 19-22, 2022.

Frances Alvarez, Tribal Services Manager, stated, “Supporting the Tribal gaming industry and the Indian Gaming show over the last 20 years has been very important to all of us at BMM and we are looking forward to continuing the close relationships we have built, and developing new ones.

“BMM offers best-in-class Tribal compliance and testing services, field services, and education for Tribal regulators and their gaming commissions through in-person and online training.”

BMM’s Frances Alvarez will be moderating the Women in Tribal Gaming: Surviving the Pandemic panel on Wednesday, April 20th at 10am.

Holly Billy, BMM’s Tribal Services Manager, continued, “We are making great efforts through our Next Generation initiative, which is now in its sixth year and we look forward to welcoming more paid STEM interns into BMM this summer. We will also be presenting a BMM Next Generation donation to the Intertribal Education Foundation, with Chairman Stevens, on Thursday, April 21st, at 3:55 pm in the Tribal Leaders Lounge.”

BMM Testlabs is also pleased to announce that BMM Innovation Group (BIG) companies with BIG Cyber and RG24seven present at the NIGA tradeshow. BIG Cyber is the Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) for the Gaming industry, providing cybersecurity services for a variety of gaming technology. RG24seven is a compliance-grade virtual training platform service that provides responsible gaming, anti-money laundering, and a host of gaming industry training to casino and gaming company employees.

Tony English, BIG Cyber’s Director of Operations, will be presenting a Network Risk Assessment seminar on Thursday, April 21st, at 2pm.

For more information about BMM Testlabs, BIG Cyber, and/or RG24seven, visit the company at booth #1415.