BMM Testlabs, Canada, promotes Tony McLaughlin to VP quality assurance services, North America

Press release.- BMM Testlabs, the world’s original gaming test lab and product certification consultancy, is pleased to announce the promotion of Tony McLaughlin to VP quality assurance services, North America.

Linda Lemieux, Senior Vice President, Canada, commented, “Over many years, Tony has successfully managed and grown BMM’s quality assurance teams while instilling a culture of teamwork, continuous improvement, and innovation. His teams provide our clients with world-class testing results, faster times to market, and superior quality. Tony oversees a team of true leaders who care about their people and clients and embody the values of BMM.”

McLaughlin commented, “I feel incredibly privileged to be surrounded by such a great team of people at BMM; a community of like-minded experts where everyone is ready to help. Our concept of teamwork is to treat our clients as true partners in the same way we treat our employees – as one team. We focus on delivering quality first via continuous improvement and innovation.”

Tony McLaughlin joined BMM in 2016 as technical project manager, before accepting the VP Quality Assurance Services, North America role. He will report to the senior vice president in Canada.

