BMM Testlabs supporting the 2023 Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention

The Indian Gaming Association Tradeshow and Convention will take place in San Diego from March 27 to 30.

Press release.- BMM Testlabs, the world’s original gaming test lab and product certification consultancy, is pleased to support the Indian Gaming Association Tradeshow and Convention in San Diego between March 27-30, 2023. BMM Testlabs is a proud sponsor of the Indian Gaming Association show this year, supporting the Opening Ceremony, Chairman’s Luncheon, and more.

Holly Billy, Senior Tribal Services manager, commented, “BMM has been a proud member and supporter of the Indian Gaming Association since 2006. This year we are delighted to be sponsoring the IGA tradeshow while also taking part in various presentations, panels, and events throughout the week.

“BMM is honoured to be able to work alongside our Tribal partners at this prestigious Tribal event and looks forward to welcoming guests to our private VIP room on the show floor.”

BMM Testlabs will be presenting a donation to Spirit of Sovereignty through BMM’s Next Generation Initiative. Billy continued, “Spirit of Sovereignty is an IGA-advised donor fund that helps make higher education a reality for deserving Indian students. BMM’s Next Generation Initiative is very pleased to be able to make a difference in tomorrow’s Tribal communities today.”

BMM Testlabs will be taking part in the following presentations during the Indian Gaming Association show:

1pm, Wednesday March 29th in the Tribal Leader’s Lounge

BMM Testlabs will be presenting a donation to the Spirit of Sovereignty

3pm, Wednesday March 29th in the Tribal Leader’s Lounge

The BMM-sponsored panel ‘Redefining the Elements of Vendor Onboarding to Install’ will discuss creative, innovative, and effective regulation on trending issues faced by Tribal gaming regulators

Panelists: Myron Salvador (Executive Director Santa Clara Pueblo Gaming Commission), Jalene Wells (Gaming Commissioner, Eastern Shawnee Gaming Commission, Jose Gonzalez (Director of Compliance, Tuolumne Me-Wuk Tribal Gaming Agency), Jennifer Lasher (Licensing Manager, Snoqualmie Gaming Commission), and moderated by Jerad Swimmer (Director Business Development, BIG Cyber)

