Blueprint Gaming’s TV favourite returns in Deal or No Deal The Banker’s Call

Press release.- Blueprint Gaming’s big, licenced slot series continues to prove incredibly popular and its latest instalment is set to continue the success with Deal or No Deal The Banker’s Call.

The Banker keeps on giving as players are challenged to deal at the right time in a game that provides a unique twist on the smash hit TV series.

Three or more of the familiar Deal or No Deal symbols award the Banker’s Bonus where players can choose a box to reveal one of the wins displayed on the paddles. Choose whether to Deal and bank the prize or No Deal and reject it.

Collecting as much money as possible is the aim of the game during the three deals that are offered, but as always, players have to watch out for the Bankers’ Call. When the phone rings, any unused Deals are lost and one final box appears which must be collected.

This latest version of the player’s favourite slot brings more win potential to the table and maintains the fresh takes that each iteration of the series provides. Deal or No Deal The Banker’s Call is the latest slot from Blueprint following a packed Month that saw Crabbin’ for Cash, The Stash and Fishin’ Frenzy The Big Splash land in operators’ lobbies and May is set to deliver yet more familiar names and new experiences for players to get hands-on.

Jo Purvis, director of Key Accounts and Marketing UK at Blueprint Gaming said: “We’re delighted that Deal or No Deal The Banker’s Call continues one of our most popular and successful game families and this latest version takes the much-loved brand to new heights with some incredible new features.

“We’re bringing fantastic new slots to market with incredible frequency and each one brings something else to our portfolio. We’re excited to see what players make of our latest crop of content.”

