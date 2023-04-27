Blueprint Gaming’s Fishin’ Frenzy is back with The Big Splash

Fishin’ Frenzy The Big Splash is the latest entry in a packed Q2 game roadmap for Blueprint.

Pick from a sea of friendly fish to uncover mystery upgrades to the bonus round.

Press release.- Blueprint Gaming allows fishing fans to upgrade their bonus round in the latest version of its classic series, Fishin’ Frenzy The Big Splash.

In a bid to make the most out of the all-important free spins section of the game, The Big Splash sees a number of fish fill the screen with the player able to choose one that reveals a special upgrade to the playing experience.

As usual, three or more golden boat bonus symbols award free spins. This then offers the opportunity to select from friendly fish and their feature-enhancing properties which include transforming top-paying symbols to cash-collect symbols to help players hook the big prizes.

Collecting two fisherman symbols during free spins awards an extra Big Splash pick allowing another shot at selecting a game-changing free fish upgrade.

Four fisherman symbols during free spins grant extra spins and the smiling angler lands any fish he awards a scatter win multiplier as well.

Fishin’ Frenzy The Big Splash is the latest entry in a packed Q2 game roadmap for Blueprint and follows the smash hits The Stash and Crabbin’ for Cash.

Jo Purvis, director of Key Accounts and Marketing UK at Blueprint Gaming, said: “The Big Splash is another in the wildly successful Fishin’ Frenzy series and continues the success that each game brings. The strength of the brand and the variety that each iteration delivers is a testament to its longevity and we’re so proud of the plaudits that it has gained over the years.

“This latest entry in the game family hugely strengthens the variety of titles we have coming out at the moment, and we’re excited to see industry reaction to what else we have lined up.”

