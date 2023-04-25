Blueprint Gaming receives supplier approval from Swedish Gambling Authority

Blueprint was given the right to “manufacture, supply and install gaming software in the Swedish market.”

Press release.- Blueprint Gaming has received approval to supply online games from the Swedish Gambling Authority, the Spelinspektionen, allowing the leading games developer to continue supplying its slots to operators in the country.

Under new legislation announced by the government in November 2022, any B2B business that wishes to supply operators with iGaming content in Sweden must hold this new accreditation.

Coming into force on July 1st 2023, the new measure aims to cut off the supply of available games to the black market in Sweden by channelling consumers into the regulated sector.

Blueprint content enjoys strong popularity across the Nordics and games such as Rise of Atlantis and Bison Rising Megaways are player favourites in the region. The new licence will maintain the growth of its reach among these discerning demographics.

Blueprint Gaming is committed to supporting regulators either through licensing, being an approved supplier or certification and currently holds accredited status for its diverse and comprehensive games portfolio in over 17 jurisdictions globally.

Thomas O’Halleran, director of Operations at Blueprint Gaming, said: “Sweden is an important territory for Blueprint, so we’re naturally delighted to ensure our continued commitment to supply games to this region.

“This new approval allows us to continue our growth and development of content that Swedish players will continue to enjoy and return to.”

