Blueprint Gaming welcomes Lucksome’s Big Hits Blazinator to Jackpot King

Gameplay during Big Hits Blazinator is set across six reels and four rows with 50 paylines active.

The title became the first Lucksome title to incorporate Blueprint Gaming’s now industry-standard Jackpot King progressive system.

Press release.- Blueprint Gaming has added fire to its iconic Jackpot King series with the inclusion of Lucksome’s newest release, Big Hits Blazinator, which raises the temperature for classic slot gaming.

The fruit-themed game not only elevates the classic genre but becomes the first Lucksome title to incorporate Blueprint Gaming’s now industry-standard Jackpot King progressive system, which offers significant win potential with every spin.

Gameplay during Big Hits Blazinator is set across six reels and four rows with 50 paylines active, delivering a sense of nostalgia with instantly recognisable highly polished fruit symbols, as well as diamonds and 7s on the reels, along with the Blazinator fireballs.

The Wheel Gamble is available whenever a win of x5 or higher is achieved. Players can spin the wheel to claim extra cash or up to five Big Hit spins.

Alternatively, landing three or more Red Fireball scatters triggers the Big Bonus Free Spins and guarantees a Big Hit to raise the temperature. Players then choose one of those symbols to reveal the Big Hit level for the feature, which can range from x10 to x 50.

During Free Spins, the value of the Big Hit can be increased up to x500 and Wilds remain in place throughout. Red Fireballs boost the Big Hit Level and wild multipliers, while Blue Fireballs add to the Big Hit Meter.

See also: Blueprint Gaming’s slot royalty gets festive with Fishin’ Frenzy Christmas

The Lucksome Locks feature is triggered on a 2 Scatter bonus trigger near miss, giving players the chance to gamble and Respin for 5x the base bet to trigger the bonus. Uniquely, the player can use Lucksome Locks as often as possible at any stake level until the bonus is triggered.

Lucksome’s Big Hits Blazinator Jackpot King takes a much-loved theme and turns up the heat to bring a new level of engagement, adding further diversity to Blueprint’s already comprehensive portfolio.

Bryan Upton, founder and director at Lucksome, said: “We are thrilled to add the Jackpot King system to our content for the first time and believe it will make the overall Big Hits Blazinator experience even more exciting for players.

He also stated: “This is yet another example of how Lucksome continues to push boundaries with its games portfolio, ensuring that each title appeals to a broad player audience while delivering unique experiences that make for an immersive experience.”