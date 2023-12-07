Blueprint Gaming’s slot royalty gets festive with Fishin’ Frenzy Christmas

The popular series returns for a festive instalment, with the familiar 5x3 board complemented by a chilly winter backdrop and Christmas attire for its colourful characters.

The game follows Crabbin’ for Christmas Jackpot King as the second instalment in Blueprint Gaming’s 2023 Christmas-themed titles and the latest in its Q4 portfolio.

Press release.- Blueprint Gaming’s halls are decked with nets and buoys this holiday season with the release of its latest slot, the feature rich Fishin’ Frenzy Christmas.

The popular series returns for a festive instalment, with the familiar 5×3 board complemented by a chilly winter backdrop and Christmas attire for its colourful characters to provide a twist on the gameplay experience players have come to expect.

In the base game, the core mechanics that made the original series a hit return, but the addition of the Festive Fishing bonus ensures a fresh slant on play. On any spin, each fish in view is added to the net above the reels.

At any point, the net can burst, allowing players to pick a fish, awarding various bonuses including the opportunity to enter the free spins round or to convert top paying symbols to cash collect symbols for a better chance at the biggest prizes.

Fisherman symbols also provide the key to player’s success in Fishin’ Frenzy Christmas. During Free Spins, collecting two of the familiar anglers awards an extra Big Splash pick, while four awards extra spins, multiplying the scatter win each time he collects fish.

The game follows Crabbin’ for Christmas Jackpot King as the second instalment in Blueprint Gaming’s 2023 Christmas-themed titles and the latest in its Q4 portfolio.

See also: Blueprint Gaming extends Italian footprint with NetBet.it partnership

Jo Purvis, director of Marketing & Relationships at Blueprint Gaming, said: “We’re really getting in the festive spirit after the launch of our first ever Christmas game and we can’t wait for our players to experience Fishin’ Frenzy Christmas.

“The series has always been a staple for us and in order to maintain its well-earned popularity we were sure to instil a host of features to accompany the charming soundtrack and seasonal elements to give the game a real touch of Christmas magic.”