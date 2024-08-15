Blueprint Gaming introduces its latest big cult movie title: The Lost Boys

This is the latest release from Blueprint Gaming’s jam-packed summer slot schedule, which builds on player favourites Ted, The Goonies, and Rick and Morty.

Press release.- Blueprint Gaming breathes new eternal life into a blooded 80’s cult classic in its latest release, The Lost Boys, where an alluring bonus game and cash features lead the way, complemented by the studio’s thrilling new jackpot mechanic.

Against an eerie backdrop of the Santa Carla amusement park, the film’s iconic characters occupy the 5×3 grid alongside two different cash collect and fang-themed bonus symbols.

Landing a Cash Collect symbol on the rightmost reel will see all Cash Collect Mooncash symbols in view collected. Alternatively, if a Respin Collect lands, the same process takes place which is then followed by a respin and sees the values of any additional cash symbols gathered.

The Boost Collect strengthens any Cash Symbols in view by up to 5x the bet before collecting the values, with the Super Collect symbol collecting any Cash Symbols in view up to 5x.

Hitting three of the fang-themed scatter symbols triggers the game’s bonus feature where 10 free spins are awarded. The Cash Collect feature remains active throughout the additional round and gathering three, six, nine, or 12 Collect symbols will grant free spins and respective multipliers rising to 10x.

Players should also keep an eye out for an array of modifiers that have the potential to drop during any spin. Features such as Blood Lust see wild symbols randomly added to the grid with the One of Us feature removing low-value symbols and replacing them with icons guaranteeing a win.

The Lost Boys also sees slot enthusiasts benefit from Blueprint Gaming’s new networked Jackpot system, Rapid Fire Jackpots. Landing five Rapid Fire symbols anywhere on the reels triggers the Rapid Fire Wheel, offering stake multiplier wins ranging from 5x to 1,000x or one of five progressive pots from Mini to Mega King.

The Lost Boys marks the latest release from Blueprint Gaming’s jam-packed summer slot schedule, underlining the studio’s ability to transform cinema and pop culture into engaging slot brands, building on player-favourites Ted, The Goonies, and Rick and Morty.

Jo Purvis, director of marketing, PR and Events at Blueprint Gaming, said: “We’re delighted to take players for a trip down memory lane and bring to life the renowned 80’s cult classic through our feature-packed The Lost Boys.

“Lavish collect symbols pave the way for high win potential with a host of modifiers and a captivating bonus game adding an extra thrill to gameplay. Join Michael, David and the Frog brothers for an eternal party not to be missed!”