Blueprint Gaming scores big with The Stash

The perfect heist slot aims for filthy lucre and a clean getaway.

Press release.- Blueprint Gaming’s latest slot is a love letter to British crime capers of the big screen where several features gang together to target a diamond haul in The Stash.

A motley crew of gem-chasing criminals make up the character symbols along with handcuffed briefcases, shooters and bloodstained playing cards which must form matching combinations to score wins.

The player’s shady task is boosted by 576 pay ways and stepping multiplying wilds, while two free spins rounds can be won simultaneously to trigger the Ultimate Heist bonus, where players can enjoy one after the other for huge win potential.

Players lucky enough to achieve both The Hit free spins and Shoot & Spin at the same time are treated to the Ultimate Heist, where the win multiplier from The Hit is carried over into Shoot & Spin, increasing the win by the multiplier amount for a chance at incredible wins.

Depending on respective jurisdiction requirements, all bonus rounds are selectable using a bonus buy feature.

The Stash is another example of Blueprint’s expertise in blending great themes with new takes on popular features. The action is brought to life via superbly detailed cell-shaded animation and the dimly lit back streets of London set the tone perfectly for an edgy, no-nonsense heist adventure.

Jo Purvis, director of Key Accounts and Marketing UK at Blueprint Gaming, said: “The Stash is immense fun – a cool, action-packed crime caper straight out of popular culture and is just as entertaining to play.

“The art and animation are perfect for the theme and along with the clever use of multiplying wilds to trigger no less than three features bonus rounds, it’s a real gem of a game – if players can hold their nerve and pull it off.”

