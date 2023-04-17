Blueprint Gaming boosts Italy profile following BetFlag rollout

This latest commercial partnership aligns with Blueprint’s strategic roadmap for Europe and Italy in particular.

Press release.- Blueprint Gaming’s complete slot portfolio has gone live with prominent Italian operator BetFlag, marking a significant development to strengthen the studio’s presence in the country.

Players accessing BetFlag’s leading online casino now have access to Blueprint’s diverse game library including hit branded titles, The Goonies and ted, as well as Italian player favourites, Bison Rising Megaways and D10S Maradona. Content from Blueprint’s sister studio, Reel Time Gaming, is also included in the partnership.

This latest commercial partnership aligns with Blueprint’s strategic roadmap for Europe and Italy in particular. The continent’s second-largest gambling market is a key focus for the supplier, which is set to announce several further partnerships over the coming months.

Jo Purvis, director of Key Accounts and Marketing UK at Blueprint Gaming said: “Italy is an important market for us and in BetFlag we have an experienced and valuable partner that will be able to showcase our games to a broader audience.

“We’ve got a host of market activities planned for Italy and we’re delighted to see this deal go live, placing us perfectly to welcome greater engagement for our highly engaging content.”

Laviero Saganeiti, Casino Project Manager at BetFlag added: “Blueprint’s games are very familiar to Italian players, offering a wide selection of quality branded and proprietary hits so we’re naturally very pleased to see them in our lobby.

“We’d like to thank Blueprint’s team for the hard work they have put into making this happen and we’re sure this is the beginning of great things as we continue to successfully work together.”

