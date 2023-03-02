Blueprint Gaming launches MegaBars Big Hit Jackpot King

This latest release adds further depth to Blueprint’s portfolio of games.

Bars, noughts and crosses mix with free spins and progressive jackpots for greater than-ever big win potential.

Press release.- Classic slot gaming is back with the latest entry in Blueprint Gaming’s slot series MegaBars Big Hit Jackpot King.

A new modern take on the hugely successful game family, MegaBars Big Hit Jackpot King brings a fresh combination of the ever-popular bar, nought and cross-themed gameplay and adds adjacent wins into the mix.

Three or more matching symbols on a win line across consecutive reels pay a win, meaning payouts can be accumulated via left to right, right to left or in the centre three reels. If three or more free spins symbols appear on the 5×3 reels, free spins are awarded, with extra being accrued if bonus symbols land in the free spins round.

MegaBars also becomes the latest entry to the industry-renowned Jackpot King system where one of three progressive jackpots can be won on any spin.

This latest release adds further depth to Blueprint’s portfolio of games which cover a diverse range of themes and volatilities to suit players across the board.

Launching not long after other familiar, popular titles made their way into the Jackpot King hall of fame, MegaBars Big Hit joins recent additions 7’s Deluxe Fire Wheel, and Deal or no Deal Box Clever to offer players the chance to hit huge jackpots.

Jo Purvis, director of Key Accounts and Marketing UK at Blueprint Gaming, said: “As much as we see great successes with high volatility contemporary titles like Rise of Atlantis, our range of classics always have their place and there is a substantial number of players out there that love this type of entertainment.

“As long as they remain eager for more, we’ll keep crafting refreshed and evolved titles that offer them the gameplay they’re looking for.”

