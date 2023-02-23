Blueprint Gaming introduces Fishin Frenzy Even Bigger Catch

Blueprint Gaming’s slot royalty returns with its latest slot, Fishin Frenzy Even Bigger Catch.

Press release.- One of Blueprint Gaming’s most popular franchises is back on the waves bringing more ways to land big wins in the feature-rich release of Fishin Frenzy’ Even Bigger Catch.

Once again developing new ways to give players new takes on the games they want, Blueprint dives head-first into the big blue and awards free spins when three or more bonus symbols land in view. In this round, the famous, friendly fisherman is wild and pays a win for every fish that lands on the same spin.

The smiling angling champion also has the potential to increase prizes on each spin too – collecting four of him upgrades the smallest fish to the next size up and also awards an extra five spins.

Accumulating even more Fisherman symbols allows the fast and furious fun to continue up a huge x50, building anticipation to a crescendo as the reels spin, both on the rod and the screen.

Thanks to any Golden Fisherman that lands with any fish, more big wins can be hooked. This triggers the Even Bigger Catch pick, where choosing a fish reveals a collect multiplier of up to x10.

Fishin Frenzy’ Even Bigger Catch continues to give fans of the series the familiarity that has been so popular for so long but ramps up the winning potential with its new features and is set to take its place in a game family that endures.

Launching soon after the exotically themed Jungle Fortune, Fishin Frenzy Even Bigger Catch offers players plenty to enthuse over until the studio’s next release, Mega Bars Big Hit Jackpot King arrives in operator lobbies in the coming weeks.

Jo Purvis, director of Key Accounts and Marketing UK at Blueprint Gaming, said: “Even in the face of stiff competition, Fishin’ Frenzy proves it remains the biggest fish in the pond with another incredible update.

“Players can’t get enough of fishing games at the moment, and we’ve done another fantastic job of providing them with the content they enjoy in Even Bigger Catch.”

