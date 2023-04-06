Blueprint Gaming launches Crabbin’ for Cash Extra Big Catch Jackpot King slot game

Crabbin’ For Cash Extra Big Catch Jackpot King is a title fit for all players

Blueprint Gaming launches Crabbin’ for Cash Extra Big Catch Jackpot King slot, featuring seafaring aesthetics and diverse gameplay with a progressive jackpot system.

Press release.- Blueprint Gaming’s mastery of the oceans and all its bounty is behind the launch of its latest slot, Crabbin’ for Cash Extra Big Catch Jackpot King.

Sharp, fresh aesthetics bring the crafty crustaceans to life as the fisherman helps players try their luck with a range of features and gameplay inspired by Blueprint’s seafaring successes.

Free Spins are triggered when three or more Bonus Symbols land and any fishermen are wild, paying a win for every lobster or crab that lands in view on the same spin.

Four of the hard-working fishermen upgrade the smallest crustacean to the next size up as well as rewarding the player with five extra spins. Collecting enough fishermen and every crustacean becomes worth 50x the bet.

The smiling fisherman also comes in a gold variety and his appearance awards the Even Bigger Catch pick, where choosing a lobster pot reveals a collect multiplier of up to x10.

The game’s win potential is boosted even further with the inclusion of the industry’s leading progressive jackpot system, making Crabbin’ For Cash Extra Big Catch Jackpot King a title fit for all players.

Launching soon after Luck of the Irish Mystery Ways Fortune Play and Fishin Frenzy Even Bigger Catch, Crabbin’ for Cash brings new gameplay and yet more diversity to operators’ lobbies.

Jo Purvis, director of Key Accounts and Marketing UK at Blueprint Gaming, said: “Whether there’s gold or lobsters in the pots, our 2023 games continue to deliver and Crabbin’ for Cash is another hit we’re excited to set sail with.

“We’ve taken what we know works and built it into another beautifully animated game full of features and fun with a joyous nautical theme.”