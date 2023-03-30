Blueprint Gaming elevates win potential in Luck of the Irish Mystery Ways Fortune Play

Luck of the Irish Mystery Ways Fortune Play is another example of the diversity in Blueprint’s portfolio.

More ways to win than ever before in the latest iteration of a player favourite.

Press release.- One of Blueprint Gaming’s most loved slots returns with a sparkling array of new ways to win in Luck of the Irish Mystery Ways Fortune Play.

The popular Irish-themed title’s charms run right through every section, from the base game where matching three symbols or more on adjacent reels awards a win, to the Money Spins bonus round.

The Luck O’ The Irish Mystery symbol boosts play too – not only revealing any symbol at random, including the Money Spins symbol but also revealing extra versions of the same symbol for more ways to win.

The Money Spins symbols trigger the Cash Respin and Money Spins Bonus which offers three spins to collect cash symbols, with new ones resetting the spin counter.

The action has the potential to hit a climax with the return of Fortune Play which offers spins on an enhanced reel set where any Mystery symbols that land are transferable.

Launching swiftly after the heist-themed The Stash, Luck of the Irish Mystery Ways Fortune Play is another example of the diversity in Blueprint’s portfolio offering titles that appeal to the widest possible player base, bringing even greater value to operators.

Jo Purvis, director of Key Accounts and Marketing UK at Blueprint Gaming, said: “Luck of the Irish is one of our treasured game families. While it’s an evergreen theme which players can’t get enough of, we strive to do our best to make each iteration the best it can be. The clever use of Mystery symbols that can roll over into Fortune Play offers even more ways to grab pots o’ gold.”

See also: Blueprint Gaming clinches Games Global deal