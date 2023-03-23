Blueprint Gaming clinches Games Global deal

The agreement is the latest in a string of commercial partnerships for Blueprint.

The new partnership with Games Global PLUS opens the door for hundreds of new operators to access Blueprint’s market-leading content.

Press release.- Blueprint Gaming has sealed a major deal with industry giant Games Global, paving the way for the studio’s content portfolio to reach a huge number of new operators and players through the aggregated partner content platform, Games Global PLUS.

The extensive network curated by Games Global offers Blueprint the opportunity to grow its profile with a significant number of new operators and countless more players across a host of regulated markets.

Leading brands will now have access to Blueprint’s extensive library of hugely popular proprietary games such as Eye of Horus, Fishin’ Frenzy and Genie Jackpots, along with the industry’s most comprehensive collection of hit licensed titles including The Goonies and ted.

The agreement is the latest in a string of commercial partnerships for Blueprint as it looks to further extend its international reach and reach new slot players.

Ryan Collinge, director at Blueprint Gaming, said: “This is a partnership that we’ve been working on for some time, so we’re naturally delighted to get it over the line. Like so many key growth drivers, aligning ourselves with the right brands doesn’t happen overnight so our thanks go to the teams on both sides that have worked hard to make this happen.

“Games Global’s reach is unmatched across the industry and offers Blueprint incredible scope to move forward with a games portfolio that we’re proud of.”

Andy Booth, chief product officer at Games Global, added: “We look forward to working together with Blueprint Gaming on this exciting new partnership. As a well-known name in the industry, we’re delighted to add Blueprint as an aggregated content partner and to showcase their portfolio of games through our award-winning platform.”

