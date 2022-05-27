Blueprint Gaming introduces Lucky Nuggets Megaways™

Classic-themed gameplay features elevated Free Spins rounds.

Press release.- Blueprint Gaming’s latest mining adventure slot, Lucky Nuggets Megaways™, features explosive gameplay that sees players dig deep to capture golden riches.

The inclusion of the Megaways™ mechanic, under licence from Big Time Gaming (BTG), offers 15,625 ways to win in this classic-themed game. Three or more bonus symbols award the Free Spins round, during which the Lucky Prospector plays a vital role in collecting all the Golden Nuggets in view when he appears on the reels.

Inspired by the popular Free Spins format found in recent titles such as Fishin’ Frenzy: The Big Catch and Chilli Picante Megaways™, four or more Lucky Prospector symbols award extra spins as well as an increased multiplier for all future wins.

Should the Lucky Prospector appear 12 times during the course of Free Spins, players receive an x10 scatter multiplier every time he grabs the gold or even the illustrious diamond symbol that is worth a huge x2000.

In addition, random modifiers Gold Rush and Big Blast Bonanza can be randomly triggered to deliver even more gold to players.

Jo Purvis, Director of Key Accounts and Marketing UK at Blueprint Gaming, said: “The mining adventure theme remains a firm favourite with players, which is why we’ve introduced this latest instalment with an elevated Free Spins round and a new way of experiencing Megaways™.

“The potential to collect impressive wins during a gameplay that includes excellent graphics and an immersive soundtrack makes Lucky Nuggets Megaways™ a quality addition to our portfolio.”

To find out more information about Lucky Nuggets Megaways™ please visit https://blueprintgaming.com/portfolio/lucky-nuggets-megaways/

