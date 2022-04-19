Blueprint Gaming introduces its latest slot release Fruitopolis Fortune Play

Newest addition to industry’s leading games portfolio sees return of Fortune Play feature.

Press release.- Leading developer Blueprint Gaming has introduced a new fruit-themed slot to its diverse games portfolio, Fruitopolis Fortune Play, which includes the popular four reel set window format to maximise the win potential.

The classic theme is brought into the modern marketplace through the use of premium graphics and transitions, as well as the option of activating the Fortune Play mode at the cost of x20 bet to allow for play across four sets of reels simultaneously.

This 20 paylines slot deploys adjacent pays, while any number of mystery Golden Chips in view will reveal any symbol, including the Money Spins symbol which awards the bonus game.

The Money Spins round uses Hold and Win mechanics, during which players have three spins to collect cash prizes, with the appearance of new symbols resetting the free spins counter.

During the Fortune Play mode, any mystery Symbol that lands in view will transfer to any remaining reels, delivering the potential for Money Spins to be triggered on every window.

The launch of Fruitopolis Fortune Play highlights Blueprint’s continued ability to introduce new experiences to classic themes, providing operators with valuable content that attracts a wide audience of players and encourages strong engagement.

Jo Purvis, Director of Key Accounts and Marketing UK at Blueprint Gaming, said: “Fruitopolis Fortune Play brings together a popular theme that is proven to resonate with a large section of players, while also incorporating game features to help elevate the overall experience.

“With a Hold and Win bonus game providing plenty of chances to secure cash prizes, as well as Fortune Play offering a tailored gameplay, Fruitopolis Fortune Play is ideal for capturing the interests of a wide range of players.”

