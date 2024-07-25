Blueprint Gaming welcomes the return of the renowned intergalactic duo in “Rick and Morty Strike Back”

The cartoon’s iconic characters lead the way on the six-reel matrix as players seek to acquire the Cash Collect and Scatter symbols.

The game showcases Blueprint Gaming’s innovative new jackpot mechanic, Rapid Fire Jackpots.

Press release.- Blueprint Gaming takes players on an unforgettable journey into space with Adult Swim’s notorious partners in crime via its latest release “Rick and Morty Strike Back“, delivering a galaxy of immersive bonus games and exciting modifiers.

Paying tribute to the animated sci-fi sitcom, the cartoon’s iconic characters lead the way on the six-reel matrix as players seek to acquire the Cash Collect and Scatter symbols which grant access to a choice of two bonus games, whilst also posing the possibility of unlocking a further two once both features have been played.

Landing a Rick and Morty Character Collect symbol on reels one and/or six will see any Cash or Cashpot symbol in view collected.

Players must also keep a close eye out for the Portal Gun modifier appearing from off-screen. If landed, the modifier will grant a range of benefits including the chance of upgrading the collect feature or increasing the chance of access to the bonus game.

Hitting three or more scatter symbols triggers the bonus where players can choose up to four bonus games depending on what features have been unlocked. Rick C-137 and Morty Spins are the first to be unlocked, with the former seeing The Rick C-137 Trail activated where players accumulate wilds to gather higher payouts and more spins. During Morty Spins, only Cash, Cashpot, Collect, and the special Morty Multiplier symbols are at play.

See also: Blueprint Gaming presents its latest game: “Trailblazer”

Once both the bonus rounds have been played, Rick Prime Spins and Evil Morty Spins are unlocked promising free spins and an increase of Cash and Cashpot symbols, guaranteeing an increased chance of lavish wins.

“Rick and Morty Strike Back” showcases Blueprint Gaming’s innovative new jackpot mechanic, Rapid Fire Jackpots, one of the biggest shifts the industry has seen in the jackpot game space in years, as well as its ability to create games with world-renowned IPS.

Jo Purvis, director of marketing, PR and Events at Blueprint Gaming, said: “The Rick and Morty series has been among our most successful titles in recent years and so we are delighted to welcome the latest addition to the player-favourite game family.

“Slot enthusiasts and Rick and Morty fans are sure to love the trip down memory lane and enjoy the stimulating gameplay and thrilling array of bonus games maximising the chance of grand wins. The portal of payouts awaits!”