Blueprint Gaming goes wild in “Eye of Horus Rise of Egypt”

Classic Blueprint game series unearths new treasures with wilds and scatters.

Press Release.- Wilds are the key to the treasure-filled crypts of Ancient Egypt in Blueprint Gaming’s latest instalment of a player favourite, “Eye of Horus Rise of Egypt“.

Long established as one of the studio’s strongest performing titles, the newcomer in the Eye of Horus series adds to its adventurous charm with clever use of wilds and scatters across both the base and bonus game.

Any Horus Wild symbol that lands reels 2, 3 and 4 expands into a stacked wild, elevating the action in the base game while three or more bonus symbols award free games and the chance to up the win potential.

An upgrading symbol mechanic becomes active during free spins that see each wild transform the next available highest-paying symbol into the top-paying version. As well as awarding extra spins, this thrilling feature also increases the chance of big wins on any remaining free games.

The smart use of wilds continues in a feature-rich free spins game with a collection of four scatter symbols. Players lucky enough to land them are awarded additional spins and a wild multiplier, driving the action even higher in pursuit of the falcon god’s alluring treasure.

Jo Purvis, director of key accounts and marketing UK at Blueprint Gaming, said: “Eye of Horus Rise of Egypt continues the legacy of one of our favourite family of titles with new features and mechanics that really do the series justice.

“The way our development team has combined the wilds and scatter with the maths into the gameplay has made for one of our hottest Eye of Horus entries yet. It’s another fantastic game that we’re sure players will enjoy.”

