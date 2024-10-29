Axel Antillon, WA.Technology: “My main goal is to help modernise the gambling industry in Mexico”

Axel Antillon, Regional Director LatAm at WA.Technology and newly appointed Chair of AIEJA’s New Technology Commission, discusses Mexico’s evolving igaming landscape.

From tackling unlicensed operators and promoting safer gambling environments to encouraging the integration of land-based and online platforms, Antillon outlines his strategic plans for growth and collaboration and discusses how he intends to work with regulators.

Congratulations on your appointment to AIEJA! How did this come about?

Thank you very much – I am very excited to take on this new responsibility of working with AIEJA – Asociación de Permisionarios y Proveedores de la Industria del Entretenimiento y Juegos de Apuesta en México! As you might already know, I have more than two decades of experience in creating, directing, and managing different igaming projects within the Mexican market.

However, Mexico has been more than just a place of work for me; it has been my second home for many, many years. So, I am absolutely honoured to be appointed chair of the New Technology Commission at AIEJA! Thanks to all the hard work we’ve put in, I’ve built a strong reputation as a knowledgeable voice on the Mexican market, and I’m honoured to represent such a fantastic country through this organisation.

The role came about during an exhibition in Colombia, where the AIEJA team proposed that I become the Chair of a new Technology Commission – they thought I would be a good fit because of my background in information and communication technologies. Of course, I accepted with great pleasure!

With online gambling becoming more prevalent, what challenges and opportunities do you foresee for Mexican operators in the digital space?

Mexico has been regulated for quite some time now and has certainly solidified its position as a leader within the global igaming space. The market’s regulations have allowed the country to offer a safe, entertainment-led environment for players to enjoy a whole range of gambling products – from sports betting through to casino.

For many reasons over the last few years, specifically since the global pandemic, online gambling has continued to gain traction, principally due to the rapid advancement in mobile data, smartphone adoption, and a greater public acceptance of online gambling.

Of course, the key challenge facing operators in Mexico is undoubtedly the looming threat posed by the black market and the sub-par operating practices that emerge from the unregulated market. Offshore brands do not offer the necessary levels of player protection that are required, meaning that players are at greater risk of gambling-related harm.

It’s essential that we do everything we can as an organisation to reverse this trend. The industry – operators, suppliers, affiliates and the regulator – needs to work closely together to combat unlicensed operators and ensure that players can enjoy gambling products in a safe, regulated manner.

And how do you plan to address these challenges through your role in AIEJA?

As president of the New Technologies Commission, my remit will be to offer members of AIEJA and other external stakeholders the necessary tools to grow. I will provide insights on the technical criteria, knowledge, and tools needed to implement best practices across the Mexican gambling industry.

This will involve supporting members on the most effective ways to combat the threat of the unregulated market by analysing new trends in cyber security, artificial intelligence, and business intelligence. As we’ve already covered, this will be an incredibly important priority for us and an area where I’ll dedicate much of my efforts.

How do you plan to work with government bodies and regulators to ensure the licensing process for gambling operators in Mexico is transparent and efficient?

The work done by AIEJA, as a private organisation, seeks to unite all stakeholders from across the Mexican gaming industry to the benefit of the sector in general. The trade association continuously lobbies the government to promote best practices across the entire gambling industry.

AIEJA works alongside domestic and international operators to ensure they deliver the best possible experience for players. We are also working to promote both laws and potential reforms to laws that are fair for all parties involved and aim to fight illegal operators. All of these approaches will not only serve to improve the process but also, I have no doubt, ensure that the process becomes more transparent and efficient over time. I’m incredibly proud to be representing such a prestigious body. We plan to really make a difference.

What measures do you believe need to be in place to ensure that land-based casinos and online platforms coexist and thrive within Mexico’s gambling ecosystem?

The needs and preferences of a growing market, added to the new trends that have emerged over the last few years, have dictated the guidelines for coexistence between land-based and online operators.

Increasingly, players across Mexico have embraced new technologies, meaning that the number of online players has increased. However, retail has remained ever-popular with many bettors, too.

In order for both online and retail to coexist harmoniously, there needs to be synergy between their platforms. Operators should focus on delivering a streamlined omnichannel solution that familiarises players with their brand across multiple different channels. By having that connected experience, both brick-and-mortar and online will continue to complement one another.

What long-term impact do you hope your involvement with AIEJA will have on the gambling landscape in Mexico?

My main goal is to help modernise the gambling industry in Mexico – and it’s safe to say I’m incredibly excited to play a role in achieving that! I look forward to sharing my own knowledge of the industry and bringing people together from across the sector via forums and discussions to identify how we can best shape the Mexican gaming space.

I firmly believe that together, we can shift public perception of gambling and make it a much more accepted form of entertainment in society. We remain wholly committed to demonstrating that the entertainment provided by the iGaming space is safe, regulated, and enjoyable for the player.