Gambling in the Netherlands: health association calls for ban on all online gambling ads

The Dutch Association of Mental Health and Addiction Care says gambling ads are a threat to young people.

The Netherlands.- The Dutch Association of Mental Health and Addiction Care (De Nederlandse ggz) has called for the introduction of a complete ban on all online gambling advertising in the Netherlands. It claims such a move is necessary to protect young people and people at risk of addiction.

The Netherlands already has a ban on most targeting gambling advertising. Introduced on July 1, 2023, it prohibits gambling ads on television, radio, in print and in public places. Most online gambling advertising is also banned, but targeted placements are allowed, for example via social media, direct emails, on-demand streaming and in online gaming settings themselves.

In April, the Dutch parliament voted in favour of a complete ad ban along with a ban on online slots. However, the government has avoided acting on the motion, so far seeing some advertising as necessary for channelisation.

Ruth Peetoom, chair of the Dutch Association of Mental Health and Addiction Care, said: “People, and young people in particular, are too easily exposed to the risks of addiction. The younger that people see gambling as normal, the greater the chance of problematic gambling later in life.”

She said there had been an increase in the number of people searching for treatment for gambling addiction. She also highlighted research from the broadcaster KRO-NCRV’s Pointer programme, which suggested that operators were intentionally aiming to attract young people via content on social media platforms like as TikTok and Snapchat.

She added: “We also recognise this tactic from the tobacco industry. Young people are very sensitive to stimuli such as ‘fast money’ and are influenced by role models. The online gambling industry also makes clever use of this.”

She said operators could also do more to improve their duty of care, and that the regulator, the KSA, should carry out stricter enforcement actions.

A report last month from the research agency Screenforce found that the Dutch TV advertising market contracted following the ban on gambling advertising imposed in July 2023. The report found that €426m was spent on TV advertising in H1 of this year, down 3 per cent from the same period in 2023.