Sports betting in Belgium: fewer signups for Euro 2024

The number of new accounts for sports betting accounts in Belgium was down compared to the last World Cup.

Belgium.- The national gambling regulator, Kansspelcommissie (KSC), has published statistics focusing on Euro 2024 sports betting in Belgium. While the data shows that football is still a major driver in the market the key driver, new signups were down compared to the last World Cup.

Based on both operator-provided statistics and the KSC’s own data, the regulator also provided stats for betting on the Paris 2024 summer Olympics.

The number of accounts was 787 per day ahead of the 2024 Euros, rising to 1,031 per day during the tournament itself. The numbers fell to 317 after it ended. The number rose again during the Olympic Games, between July 26 and August 11, but only to an average of 368 new accounts per day.

Of new players, 31.4 per cent were aged between 21 and 29, and 25.79 per cent were aged between 18 and 20 (Belgium has since introduced a new minimum age of 21 for gambling. The change came into force on September 1).

The daily average number of new players seen during Euro 2024 was some way below that seen during the Qatar 2022 World Cup (1,487) and Euro 2020 (1,175). The regulator calculated that the championship attracted 31,481 new players, down from 43,122 during the 2022 World Cup and 36,418 for Euro 2020.

Daily average stakes and winnings were €6.5m and €5.98m respectively before Euro 2024. The figures rose to €8.6m and €7.54m during the event.