Blueprint Gaming welcomes Nick Wright as chief commercial officer

Industry expert to spearhead the studio’s continued expansion.

Press release.- Blueprint Gaming has significantly strengthened its senior leadership team with the appointment of Nick Wright as the company’s chief commercial officer.

Nick brings a wealth of operational experience to Blueprint following a career which stretches back to the emergence of online gaming. He most recently served as SVP Commercial Content at Bally’s Corporation and was Group Head of Business Development with Gamesys before it was acquired by the global operator group. He has also enjoyed senior positions with other established igaming brands, including Amaya Gaming and Playtech.

In his new role, Nick will oversee Blueprint’s UK and International growth strategy to further penetrate regulated markets worldwide as Blueprint continues to grow its product offering and platform capabilities.

Matt Cole, managing director of Blueprint Gaming, said: “The Blueprint team are thrilled to welcome such a well-respected individual to the group.

“Nick’s operational experience with some of the industry’s biggest brands will be hugely beneficial to Blueprint. As we step up our efforts to simultaneously support our established partners and extend our International reach, we have built a team that is capable of achieving our targets.”

Nick Wright, chief commercial officer of Blueprint Gaming, added: “I’m really excited to be joining such a well-established business with an extremely ambitious and fun-loving team. I have known Matt Cole and Jo Purvis for many years and have always been impressed by the quality of the product and the people.

“It feels great to be bringing my expertise to support such a successful commercial team both in the UK and on some really interesting international growth projects. I can’t wait to be working with so many of the world’s biggest and best operators.”

See also: Adventure awaits in Blueprint Gaming’s The Goonies: Hey You Guys!