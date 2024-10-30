CT Interactive to showcase innovations at SBC Latinoamerica 2024

CT Interactive will host an exclusive stand where visitors can explore the latest innovations in gaming technology.

Press release.- CT Interactive is set to exhibit at SBC Latinoamerica 2024, taking place on October 29th and 30th in Miami. This event is a key gathering for stakeholders in the casino and sports betting sectors, including manufacturers, distributors, and industry experts.

At this premier gathering, CT Interactive will host an exclusive stand where visitors can explore the latest innovations in gaming technology. Attendees can look forward to live demonstrations of new game releases, as well as customisable solutions tailored to meet the specific needs of operators. The team of industry experts will be available to discuss how the company´s portfolio can enhance player engagement and retention, ultimately driving business growth.

Key representatives from CT Interactive, including COO Martin Ivanov, HBDL Diego Verano, and account managers Roberto Muñoz and Shiran Schneider, will be present to engage with fellow attendees. We’re eager to delve into the latest trends and innovations shaping the industry and explore potential collaboration opportunities.

Martin Ivanov, chief operating officer, expressed his excitement: “SBC Latinoamerica provides the ideal platform for exchanging ideas and experiences. We are particularly thrilled to showcase the new content that CT Interactive has prepared. This event represents a unique opportunity to connect with industry leaders and discuss how we can work together to advance the future of gaming.”