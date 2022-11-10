Blueprint Gaming celebrates a legend in D10S Maradona™

Latest slot plays the hand of God in a tribute to a footballing icon.

Press release.- Blueprint Gaming’s well-earned reputation in producing high-quality branded slots has received further strengthening with the release of D10S Maradona™, a game featuring one of the greatest players of all time, Diego Maradona.

Taking its name from a play on the Spanish word for ‘God’ and the legendary number 10 the player wore throughout his incredible career, D10S Maradona™ features a host of symbols and imagery from the attacking midfielder’s club teams and international appearances.

D10S Maradona’s™ beautifully crafted design is evocative of the famous footballing murals that can be found across South America and are perfectly partnered by an upbeat Latino soundtrack that plays as the action hots up on the 5×3 reels featuring 20 paylines.

Players must match symbols to earn a win with the higher paying ones taking the shape of the shirts that Maradona wore including Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli and Argentina.

These same teams provide the names for four different Cash Collect features which activate when a collect symbol lands on reel five with one or more cash symbols in view. Once triggered it expands to cover the whole reel and awards a mixture of cash amounts, respins and multipliers.

Ten free spins are awarded if three or more scatter symbols are landed. Here, the Cash Collect features are also active and players can build up a cash pot. The final free spin is a D10S Super Spin where reel five displays a full reel Maradona symbol and upgraded cash symbols can appear on reels one to four. The maximum potential win is 10,000x.

Blueprint has a rich heritage in producing branded titles such as Deal or No Deal™, The Goonies™ and Ted™, while its portfolio also contains several branded sports games, including PDC World Darts Championship, Celtic Football Club and Three Lions. D10S Maradona™ expands this rich and diverse collection with trademark Argentinian flair.

Jo Purvis, director of Key Accounts and Marketing UK at Blueprint Gaming, said: “Like the player himself, D10S Maradona™ is something special. It’s been a pleasure to work on such a legendary brand and the resulting game is something we’re very proud of, paying homage to a sporting great.

“The win potential throughout is incredible and we’re sure players are going to love the fast gameplay and score big wins with one of the greatest footballers of all time.”

