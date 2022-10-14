Blueprint Gaming extends its agreement with L&W’s OpenGaming Entertainment platform for four more years

The significant long-term agreement ensures developer’s world-class content remains at the heart of the industry’s leading casino ecosystem.

Press release.- Light & Wonder, Inc. has struck a major long-term deal with existing OPENGAMING™ partner Blueprint Gaming, ensuring one of the globe’s biggest slot providers remains integrated within its content aggregation platform.

Through this four-year extension to the existing agreement, content provider and aggregator, Light & Wonder has ensured its extensive operator network will continue to have access to Blueprint’s diverse and innovative slot games, which are among the best performers on the OpenGaming™ platform.

Blueprint is regarded as one of the biggest slot developers in the UK where the company is based, while its games perform just as strongly across Europe, as well as in Canada following its recent entry into the regulated province of Ontario.

The studio is renowned worldwide for developing premium branded games based on iconic film and TV shows, including The Goonies™, DEAL OR NO DEAL™ and Rick and Morty™, while it continues to build game families around iconic titles such as EYE OF HORUS™ and Fishin’ Frenzy, allowing operators to reach the widest audience possible.

In addition, Blueprint’s legendary progressive jackpot system, “Jackpot King”, remains hugely popular with players across the globe, who have the potential to win significant prizes off any spin.

Securing long-term access to Blueprint Gaming’s existing portfolio of games and future releases represents another step in cementing the OpenGaming platform as the world’s leading digital casino ecosystem for the biggest and best games.

Steve Mayes, digital partnerships director at Light & Wonder, said: “Blueprint Gaming’s reputation within the industry is second to none, with its games consistently performing at the highest levels within the OpenGaming platform.

“Our operator partners will be absolutely delighted with this extended partnership. Such a move also builds on our promise to deliver worlds of a new play to customers across the globe.”

Matt Cole, managing director of Blueprint Gaming, said: “Light & Wonder has served as a crucial partner of ours for several years, with its OpenGaming platform providing us with extended opportunities to deliver our content to operators and players across multiple markets.

“With this new agreement in place, we are in a strong position to remain at the focal point of the world’s biggest casino brands, with our games proven to provide exceptional engagement rates.”

The OpenGaming ecosystem delivers more than 3,500 games from a global network of in-house and third-party game studios with unrivalled ease of integration that is robust and secure. All games available through OpenGaming are supported with a comprehensive range of responsible gambling tools, helping to deliver a safe and enjoyable gaming experience for players.