Blueprint Gaming secures Maradona licensing deal

Press release.- Blueprint Gaming has bolstered its reputation as a leading developer of branded content after securing its latest high-profile licence, Diego Maradona, with the famed Argentinian footballer to be the subject of an upcoming slot release.

D10S Maradona™, a play on the Spanish word for ‘God’ and the legendary number 10 the player wore throughout his career is slated for a November 17th release. The game is set to continue Blueprint’s success with branded content and will join a catalogue of previous popular releases such as Deal or No Deal™, Ted™, The Goonies™ and Rick & Morty™.

The iconic attacking midfielder was a World Cup winner with Argentina in 1986 and enjoyed a glittering career which saw him score 259 goals, one of which was voted FIFA.com’s Goal of the Century in 2002.

Widely regarded as one of the most gifted players of all time, his name remains synonymous in sport and will make for a powerful IP in Blueprint’s game which features images and symbols inspired by Maradona’s 491-game career.

D10S Maradona™ is set to provide operators with a valuable cross-selling opportunity when the tournament kicks off in Qatar on November 20th and further broadens Blueprint’s diverse portfolio and reach across global regulated markets.

Lauren Bradley, head of commercial at Blueprint Gaming, said: “Maradona is another huge brand that we’ve been entrusted with, and I have no doubt our development team will once again craft a slot that treats a globally loved icon with the utmost attention to detail and authenticity.

“D10S Maradona™ will be launched ahead of the biggest sporting event on the calendar and represents a fantastic opportunity for operators to make the most of the global football fever. It’s a title we’re incredibly excited about and a licence we’re honoured to be working on.”

Matías Morla, Maradona brand agent, said: “Blueprint’s reputation for carefully curating games which stay true to their branding and uphold their characteristics is well earned. We had no hesitation in agreeing on the partnership and we thoroughly look forward to seeing the game launch featuring the greatest player of all time and an Argentinian legend.”

