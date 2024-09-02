BlueBet to close US operations

The decision to exit the US comes after the company ended its market access agreement with Horseshoe Hammond in Indiana.

US.- Australian operator BlueBet has announced plans to close its online wagering offerings in licensed US markets. The decision comes after it announced the end of its market access agreement with Horseshoe Hammond in Indiana.

In February, the online sportsbook ClutchBet, owned by BlueBet Holdings, launched in Louisiana, following Iowa and Colorado.

BlueBet said: “The industry dynamics in the US B2C market are such that scale players are currently dominant with smaller operators unable to achieve the necessary unit economics, driving a recent wave of consolidation and exits, which is likely to continue into FY25.”