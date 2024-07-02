BlueBet ends contract with Horseshoe Hammond in Indiana

The company has decided to focus on the states of Iowa, Colorado, and Louisiana.

US.- Online betting provider BlueBet Holdings’ Bluebet Indiana subsidiary has ended its market access partnership with Caesars’ Horseshoe Hammond as it focuses on Iowa, Colorado, and Louisiana following a strategic review.

The company said in a statement: “As previously announced, BlueBet has commenced a strategic review of its US operations. While the review remains ongoing, in the immediate term the company has decided to focus on its three existing US B2C markets of Iowa, Colorado, and Louisiana while continuing to roll out its B2B Sportsbook-as-a-Solution offer.”

Indiana casino revenue reaches $211m in May

Indiana’s 13 casinos generated $211m in adjusted gross revenue in May, according to the Indiana Gaming Commission. The figure was up 10 per cent year-on-year and 8 per cent compared to April. Slot revenue was $176m, while the table win reached $38.2m.

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary took $37m AGR. It was followed by Horseshoe Indianapolis in Shelbyville with $27.7m and Caesar’s Southern Indiana in Harrison County with $22m. The state collected $60.2m in tax revenue.