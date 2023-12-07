Blaze Roulette chosen for Casino Barrière Montreux’s GAMRFIRST live online casino

Blaze technology gives players both in the land-based casino and online, the chance to experience live games.

TCSJOHNHUXLEY has been chosen to supply a SaturnTM Roulette wheel, Ora Grande display, and its Blaze Roulette for Casino Barrière Montreux’s first online live casino games.

Press release.- Recently installed at the beginning of November, TCSJOHNHUXLEY is proud to have been chosen to supply a SaturnTM Roulette wheel, Ora Grande display and its unique Blaze Roulette for Casino Barrière Montreux’s first online live casino games. With stunning in-game animations as well as illuminating winning bets and pay-outs, Blaze technology gives players both in the land-based casino and online, the chance to experience the thrill of the live game.

First launched at the beginning of 2022, Groupe Barrière’s GAMRFIRST online casino platform offers Swiss residents the chance to discover a fun, high-end, responsible gaming experience, along with excellent customer service and a live chat facility available 7 days a week, operated by multi-lingual advisors speaking the country’s 3 official languages.

Clément Govinda, director of GAMRFIRST commented: “We are delighted to be featuring Blaze Roulette as our first step to bring online our land-based casino experience. The high impact animations add to the excitement of the game, along with the ease of players seeing winning bets and payouts illuminated, making the whole experience enjoyable and seamless.”

Nicci Smith, TCSJOHNHUXLEY managing director UK & Europe, added: “We are very proud to be part of this innovative experience and would like to thank the Barrière Groupe Head Office and Casino de Montreux for their trust in our table games products and our team. We wish this venture every success.”

See also: TCSJOHNHUXLEY unveils new products and innovations at G2E Las Vegas

As the industry’s only patented table technology to illuminate custom video animations through the layout, Blaze Roulette features eye-catching energy-efficient LED lights fitted below the surface of the gaming table which display unique ‘attract sequences’ and custom-themed animations, while also highlighting winning numbers and pay-outs.

Also featuring Baccarat, Sicbo, Money Wheel and Craps, the Blaze range has proven to be an exciting addition to any gaming floor and has been adopted extensively throughout the global live gaming market.

In combination with the industry-leading SaturnTM Roulette wheel and Ora Grande winning number display, the Blaze product suite not only provides stunning graphics it also increases security on the casino floor and assists Dealers with game accuracy. Players and gaming staff instantly benefit from seeing winning numbers highlighted, and with the improved visibility of these sections, Pit Bosses and security staff can easily monitor game procedures from a distance.